SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,571,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 93,229 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLY traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,398. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

