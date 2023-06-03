SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $14.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.31. 1,217,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,655. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

