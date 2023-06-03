Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 2.7 %

SPR stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.