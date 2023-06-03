SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW) CFO Purchases $49,390.80 in Stock

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) CFO Paul Sykes bought 164,636 shares of SpringBig stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,390.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,522.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SBIGW opened at $0.05 on Friday. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringBig stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 610,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

