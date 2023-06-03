SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW) Director Buys $24,695.40 in Stock

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Trauben acquired 82,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,695.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,195.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Trauben also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpringBig alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Jonathan Trauben purchased 15,000 shares of SpringBig stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900.00.

SpringBig Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBIGW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SpringBig

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringBig stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBIGW Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

(Get Rating)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.