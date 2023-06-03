Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.81

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.81 and traded as low as C$45.45. Sprott shares last traded at C$46.00, with a volume of 55,359 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Sprott Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.11%.

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

