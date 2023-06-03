Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.81

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.81 and traded as low as C$45.45. Sprott shares last traded at C$46.00, with a volume of 55,359 shares changing hands.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
