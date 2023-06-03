SSE (LON:SSE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,757.88

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,757.88 ($21.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,881.50 ($23.25). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,880 ($23.23), with a volume of 2,034,228 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.95) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.33) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,949.88 ($24.10).

SSE Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12,453.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,840.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,759.52.

SSE Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at SSE

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 67.70 ($0.84) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. SSE’s payout ratio is currently -64,666.67%.

In other news, insider John Bason acquired 2,117 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,889 ($23.34) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($49,419.34). In other news, insider Martin Pibworth purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,757 ($21.71) per share, for a total transaction of £843.36 ($1,042.21). Also, insider John Bason bought 2,117 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of £39,990.13 ($49,419.34). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

