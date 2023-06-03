Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.0 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 6,221,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,349. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

