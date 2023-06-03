Status (SNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.15 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $92.20 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,166.44 or 1.00006597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02352317 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $949,662.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

