Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $80.71 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Steem has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $80.71 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,164.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00355593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00542568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00066851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00422711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,585,321 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

