StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 2.0 %

NURO opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

