StockNews.com Downgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Hold

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.31. 494,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

