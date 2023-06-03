StockNews.com Downgrades Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of TOPS opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

About Top Ships

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Top Ships by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.