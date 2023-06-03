StockNews.com Downgrades Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Top Ships from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Shares of TOPS opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $12.70.
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
