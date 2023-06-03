StockNews.com Lowers CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) to Hold

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
CSP Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.43. 5,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,339 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,734.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,414 shares of company stock worth $120,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CSP
About CSP
CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.
Further Reading
