StockNews.com Upgrades IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) to “Buy”

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of IRS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,473. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $483.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.