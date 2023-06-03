Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $114,565.54 and $15.94 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,107.41 or 1.00066272 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036407 USD and is up 49.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.