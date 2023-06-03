Sui (SUI) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Sui (SUI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Sui token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003423 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $490.81 million and $147.82 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.93762523 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $152,023,451.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.