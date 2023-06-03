Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SDAC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 10,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

