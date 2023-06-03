Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 10,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 231,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Swvl Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Get Swvl alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swvl by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Swvl by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 896,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swvl during the 3rd quarter worth $6,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.