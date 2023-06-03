Synthetix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.40 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00008690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $617.20 million and $18.40 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,275,911 coins and its circulating supply is 261,627,252 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

