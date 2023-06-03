Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $84,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,752,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $397.42 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

