Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Trading 0.9% Higher

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2DGet Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €2.67 ($2.87) and last traded at €2.66 ($2.86). 2,086,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.64 ($2.83).

O2D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.55) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.01) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.33) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

