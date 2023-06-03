Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $496.77 million and $16.64 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003072 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003111 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,848,254,506,838 coins and its circulating supply is 5,856,873,594,276 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

