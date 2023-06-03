Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading 1% Higher

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Teton Advisors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

Teton Advisors, Inc engages in the provision of registered investment adviser services. It offers its funds and separately managed accounts to individuals and institutions directly and through third party intermediaries. The company operates through the investment advisory and asset management businesses.

