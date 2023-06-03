Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.31 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.