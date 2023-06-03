Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $173.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

