Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 5,325 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

WY opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

