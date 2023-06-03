The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lowered by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.