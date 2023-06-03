The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.08. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 33,689 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

