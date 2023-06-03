The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 659,416 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 321.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of Sherwin-Williams worth $205,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $240.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $233.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

