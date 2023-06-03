The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,269 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 434,309 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $120,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $436.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

