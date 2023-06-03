The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of Williams Companies worth $113,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after buying an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Williams Companies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

