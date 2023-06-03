The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $172.95 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.30% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $172,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 225,143 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,596,000 after buying an additional 261,771 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

