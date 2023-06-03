The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.25% of AON worth $155,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $313.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

