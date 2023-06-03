The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $131,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE FCX opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

