The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is USS Investment Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,048 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 797,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.8 %

PG stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 6,124,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.