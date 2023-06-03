The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.33

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.33 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.22). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.20), with a volume of 165,754 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.35 million, a PE ratio of -353.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.50.

Insider Activity at The Rank Group

About The Rank Group

In related news, insider Richard Harris sold 43,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total value of £44,297.59 ($54,742.45). Insiders own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

