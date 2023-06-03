Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0415 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $255.88 million and $1.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00039396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001021 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,159,862,981 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

