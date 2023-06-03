Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 80.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

