Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66,139.00

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $332,476.60 and approximately $66,139.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0020163 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $56,926.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

