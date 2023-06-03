Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $631.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

