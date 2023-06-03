TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Down 3.3%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.89 ($0.04). Approximately 3,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.99 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3. The company has a market capitalization of £908,905.00, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

