Toncoin (TON) One Day Volume Hits $15.38 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00006445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $5.98 billion and $15.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019811 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016204 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,176.59 or 1.00008543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002365 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.79209187 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $11,457,449.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

