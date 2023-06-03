Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $5.99 billion and $13.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00006449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.75675643 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $15,166,868.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

