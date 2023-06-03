Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.06. 619,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

