Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 67,187 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,187 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

FANG stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 2,126,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

