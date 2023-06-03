Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

TT stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

