Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $34.93 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 611,860 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.68% of Sunrun worth $34,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $3,482,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on RUN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,808,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

