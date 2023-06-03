Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $380.82 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597,599 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 5.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.30% of ONEOK worth $380,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 535,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 161,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,377,000 after acquiring an additional 574,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 987,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after acquiring an additional 40,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,196. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

