Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 52,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

